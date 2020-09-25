Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
News

California forest fire spares Benedictine monastery

CALIFORNIA
JOSH EDELSON | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Sep 25, 2020

Bobcat fire goes around St. Andrew’s Abbey, “like the parting of the Red Sea.”

“God in his mercy saved the abbey for whatever reason. But I can’t answer why other people’s homes have burned to the ground.”

Such are the mixed sentiments of Benedictine Fr. Damien Toilolo, abbot of St. Andrew’s Abbey in Valyermo, California, which was spared from the destruction of the Bobcat fire last week.

The Bobcat fire has destroyed some 95,000 acres in the Antelope Valley northeast of Los Angeles since it was started under dry conditions and high winds. As it spread, Fr. Damien and his 20 fellow Benedictines were getting ready to evacuate their 2,000-acre property.

“We left the abbey thinking it would burn down,” Fr. Damien told Our Sunday Visitor. “I was resolved when I went to bed Friday night and said, ‘Dear Lord, tomorrow we start planning. What is the new direction you want us to go? Where do you want us to go?’”

But for some reason, the fire went around the abbey, sparing its main buildings. 

“I thought to myself, ‘It’s like the parting of the Red Sea.’ The fire just went around,” the abbot exclaimed.

Though it’s too early for the monks to return — electricity has to be restored, and the local fire department has to give the all-clear — Fr. Damien is reflecting on the ordeal as a “life-teaching moment where we get another perspective on the most important things in life.”

Most of the monks are staying temporarily at an old convent in Manhattan Beach, about 115 miles away. Five of the monks are staying in nearby private homes as the convent isn’t large enough for the whole community.

2020 has been an unprecedented forest fire season on the west coast. Over the past month, the fires in California alone have killed 26 people and destroyed more than 6,100 structures.

 

Tags:
Monks
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed …
  3. Sarah Robsdottir
    Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
  5. Aleteia
    The longest lasting marriage in the world
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Marzena Devoud
    These words of wisdom from St. Francis are startlingly relevant …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.