Pope John Paul II’s relics stolen from Italian cathedral

The relics of Pope St. John Paul II were stolen from an Italian cathedral this week, and the local bishop is pleading with whoever is responsible to return them.

Archbishop Renato Boccardo of Spoleto-Norcia, who was a close aide to John Paul for years at the Vatican, issued a call to “give the reliquary back to the cathedral and the faithful. It would be the serious thing to do.”

Archbishop Boccardo said it was not clear if the relics had been stolen for ransom, which has happened in the past with other such artifacts in Italy, said Reuters. Police were reviewing footage of security cameras inside and outside the cathedral.