Talented children’s choir’s version of “Memories” will give you goosebumps

One Voice Children's Choir One Voice Children's Choir
One Voice Children's Choir | YouTube | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 25, 2020

Take a few minutes to be inspired by the One Voice Children’s Choir.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve all been using different media platforms to communicate with one another. While sometimes people complain of internet burnout, there have been some gems on social media that give us a reason to cheer.

This is the case with One Voice Children’s Choir and their beautiful version of Maroon 5’s hit “Memories.” Performing on Zoom, the talented youngsters certainly fulfilled their mission “to inspire, uplift, and enrich.”

The song choice is bittersweet, as it speaks of past memories and “the ones that we’ve lost.” Yet, it’s also a celebration of the past and those we can’t be with — something many of us can relate to being cut off from loved ones and other events and routines during this pandemic.

The choir’s performance is not only beautiful, but it also inspires hope. These youngsters sing their hearts out in such unusual circumstances, and with great success. (Just wait until the musicians pick up their instruments towards the end!) The message is loud and clear: the past can help build the future, even when the present is still scary and challenging.

