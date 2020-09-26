10 Saints who know what it’s like to be pregnant

Click here to launch the slideshow

When you’re pregnant, there are so many intentions to pray for. Whether you’re facing health concerns, hardships in your family or the world around you, or just common symptoms like fatigue and nausea,

That’s why it makes sense to turn for prayers to saints who have been through pregnancy. It’s only natural to ask fellow Christians to pray for your intentions, after all. For Catholics, who believe that the holy men and women in Heaven know and care about what’s happening on earth, that includes asking the saints for their intercession. Friendship with the saints is a reminder that none of us is ever alone.

These 10 women know what you’re going through during pregnancy! They care about you, and can be spiritual friends for you during these nine months and beyond. Besides these 10, of course you’ll want to ask for prayers from all mothers’ greatest friend: Our Lady.