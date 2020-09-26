Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
For Her

10 Saints who know what it’s like to be pregnant

FRANCES OF ROME
Public Domain
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Sep 26, 2020

Friendship with the saints is a reminder that none of us is ever alone.

Click here to launch the slideshow

When you’re pregnant, there are so many intentions to pray for. Whether you’re facing health concerns, hardships in your family or the world around you, or just common symptoms like fatigue and nausea, pregnancy and early motherhood are a time when you need all the prayers and support you can get.

That’s why it makes sense to turn for prayers to saints who have been through pregnancy. It’s only natural to ask fellow Christians to pray for your intentions, after all. For Catholics, who believe that the holy men and women in Heaven know and care about what’s happening on earth, that includes asking the saints for their intercession. Friendship with the saints is a reminder that none of us is ever alone.

These 10 women know what you’re going through during pregnancy! They care about you, and can be spiritual friends for you during these nine months and beyond. Besides these 10, of course you’ll want to ask for prayers from all mothers’ greatest friend: Our Lady.

SAINT MONICALaunch the slideshow
SAD WOMAN
Read more:
How to stay hopeful when you’re experiencing recurrent pregnancy loss
Tags:
MotherhoodPregnancySaints
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  3. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Patron saints to accompany you throughout your pregnancy
  5. Eliana Osborn
    13 Baby names to honor Mary (for girls AND boys)
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    25 Middle names that pair well with the first name …
  7. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  8. Adriana Bello
    10 Curious facts about Emily Dickinson
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.