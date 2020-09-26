Iraqi archbishop who rescued manuscripts from ISIS is nominated for EU human rights award

The European Parliament website presented the nominations, writing of Archbishop Moussa’s work:

Mgr Najeeb Moussa Michaeel, Archbishop of Mosul, ensured the evacuation of Christians, Syriacs and Chaldeans to Iraqi Kurdistan and safeguarded more than 800 historic manuscripts dating from the 13th to the 19th century. These manuscripts were later digitized and exhibited in France and Italy. Since 1990 he has contributed to safeguarding 8,000 more manuscripts and 35,000 documents from the Eastern Church.

According to Catholic News Service, Archbishop Moussa, who was a priest during the 2014 attack, jumped into action when the battle was lost and the Kurdish forces were in retreat, organizing a small group to load up two flatbed trucks with approximately 1,300 valuable yet fragile manuscripts. The quick-thinking priest let the trucks go on without him, preferring to remain with his people as they made a 40-mile trek through the summer heat to reach the Kurdish capital.

In an interview with AsiaNews, Archbishop Moussa recalled the moment when he was in dire need of assistance in his efforts to preserve the documents, important to the cultural history of his people. As he explained, he prayed to God for help and it was promptly delivered:

“To save the manuscripts and people during the advance of Islamic State forces, many feet and many hands were needed. At that time, I called on God to have ten feet and ten hands to save books and people, and he replied by sending me many young people who helped me in this mission.”

Archbishop Moussa called the nomination an honor to his people and “the innocent victims, especially the Yazidis, a peaceful people who had to face a real tragedy.” He commented: