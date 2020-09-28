Experience ‘7 Miracles’ of Christ in an immersive virtual-reality feature film

is a new. The award-winning VR film comes as the product of a partnership between MyndVR , the leading provider of virtual-reality solutions for senior care, and HTC VIVE, the premier virtual-reality (VR) platform. Advertised as the most cinematic VR feature yet made, the trailer alone had us at the edge of our seat with excitement.

The film comprises seven episodes, which the trailer shows to include the healing of the blind and the crippled, the feeding of the multitudes, the resurrection of Lazarus, the stilling of the storm, and more over the course of the 70-minute feature. 7 Miracles is targeted at senior communities, who have been especially affected by the time of social distancing, but Christians of all ages will appreciate this unique virtual experience, which connects the faithful to biblical narratives as never before.

According to the press release provided by Business Wire, the film was recorded by harnessing state-of-the-art VR capture technology, using photogrammetry and volumetric video capture to produce images in 8K. Of the work, Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR commented:

“This is an especially important time to deliver even more content to our seniors who are socially isolated and distanced from family and friends while COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. We look forward to expanding our inclusive, multi-faith catalogue and lifting the spirits of all our seniors to bring them joy during this tough time.”

Produced by Enzo Sisti, Executive Producer of The Passion of the Christ, 7 Miracles takes the utmost care in its storytelling to provide faithful accounts of the miracles of Christ from the Gospel of John. As viewers can turn their heads to see all aspects of the scenery, the production company spared no expense in set design in order to let viewers feel they are really present for the miracles performed by Jesus.

MyndVR’s VR features are said to have a positive affect on senior mental health, especially in those who have low mobility. VR experiences allow seniors to explore the world from the comforts of their own homes, and are used in reminiscence therapy, distraction therapy, and as treatments for anxiety and depression.

MyndVR offers two different packages for 7 Miracles, one for families to enjoy and another for senior communities. Click here to learn more.