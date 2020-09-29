Aleteia
10 Essential quotes from Scripture when you’re in need of protection

Cerith Gardiner | Sep 29, 2020

When life is uncertain or scary, look to the Bible for some comforting protection.

Today is the feast of the archangels, including St. Michael the Archangel, the leader of the Army of God, and of all angels. With this role comes a lot of responsibility: He has to fight off Satan, champion the Church and Christians, lead the faithful to heaven at their death, and finally, call all people from their earthly life to their heavenly judgment.

It’s no surprise then that this chief angel is invoked for protection and that he is the patron of police, doctors, the army.

With the fears many are facing in life at the moment — whether related to health, uncertainty, financial insecurity, or emotional struggles — you might be wanting to seek his assistance to protect you and your family more than ever.

As you celebrate St. Michael’s feast day, you can also look to the Bible for further comfort that God will protect you and guide you along the path He has laid out for you, and take comfort that when the time comes He will send his chief angel, Michael, to guide you to His side.

