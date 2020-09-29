Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Spirituality

John Paul II promoted the St. Michael Prayer to protect life in the womb

St. Michael
Linda McKusick | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 29, 2020

The Polish Pontiff recalled the Book of Revelation and how St. Michael protected the woman about to give birth.

St. John Paul II was widely known for his promotion of the pro-life cause, believing that both child and mother deserved to be cared for and protected.

In particular, John Paul II saw the struggle to protect life in the womb as a spiritual battle. He saw this most clearly when he read a chapter in the Book of Revelation, in which St. John describes a vision of a woman about to give birth.

John Paul II related his observations in a Regina Caeli Address in 1994.

During the Easter season, the Church reads the Book of Revelation, which contains the words relating to the great sign that appeared in heaven: a Woman clothed with the sun ; this is the Woman about to give birth. The apostle John sees a red dragon appear before it, determined to devour the newborn child (cf. Rev 12, 1-4).

This apocalyptic image also belongs to the mystery of the resurrection. The Church re-proposes it on the day of the Assumption of the Mother of God. It is an image which has its expression also in our times, particularly in the Year of the Family. When in fact all the threats against life accumulate in front of the woman that she is about to bring into the world, we must turn to the Woman clothed with the sun, so that she surrounds with her maternal care every human being undermined in the maternal womb.

He then explains how St. Michael is a strong advocate for this spiritual battle and why we should say the St. Michael Prayer.

May prayer strengthen us for that spiritual battle of which the Letter to the Ephesians speaks: “Draw strength in the Lord and in the strength of his power” ( Eph 6:10 ). It is to this same battle that the Book of Revelation refers, recalling before our eyes the image of St. Michael the Archangel (cf. Rev 12: 7). Pope Leo XIII was certainly well aware of this scene when, at the end of the last century, he introduced a special prayer to St. Michael throughout the Church : “Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil …”

Even if today this prayer is no longer recited at the end of the Eucharistic celebration, I invite everyone not to forget it, but to recite it to obtain help in the battle against the forces of darkness and against the spirit of this world.

While the protection of life in the womb requires a multi-faceted and compassionate approach, we should not forget the spiritual battle that is at work and how Satan greatly delights in the destruction of human life.

St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; and do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly host, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls.
Amen.

St. Michael the Archangel
Read more:
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
POPE FRANCIS,CHILD,PERU
Read more:
Being pro-life is being pro-people, says Pope Francis

 

Tags:
Pope John Paul IIPro-life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    The young artist and athlete who continues to inspire even after …
  3. John Burger
    California forest fire spares Benedictine monastery
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
  5. John Burger
    Jim Caviezel to play Jesus again in sequel to ‘The Passion …
  6. Edifa
    Is exhaustion causing you to argue with your spouse? Jesus has …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.