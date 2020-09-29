John Paul II promoted the St. Michael Prayer to protect life in the womb

St. John Paul II was widely known for his promotion of the pro-life cause, believing that both child and mother deserved to be cared for and protected.

In particular, John Paul II saw the struggle to protect life in the womb as a spiritual battle. He saw this most clearly when he read a chapter in the Book of Revelation, in which St. John describes a vision of a woman about to give birth.

John Paul II related his observations in a Regina Caeli Address in 1994.

During the Easter season, the Church reads the Book of Revelation, which contains the words relating to the great sign that appeared in heaven: a Woman clothed with the sun ; this is the Woman about to give birth. The apostle John sees a red dragon appear before it, determined to devour the newborn child (cf. Rev 12, 1-4). This apocalyptic image also belongs to the mystery of the resurrection. The Church re-proposes it on the day of the Assumption of the Mother of God. It is an image which has its expression also in our times, particularly in the Year of the Family. When in fact all the threats against life accumulate in front of the woman that she is about to bring into the world, we must turn to the Woman clothed with the sun, so that she surrounds with her maternal care every human being undermined in the maternal womb.

He then explains how St. Michael is a strong advocate for this spiritual battle and why we should say the St. Michael Prayer.

May prayer strengthen us for that spiritual battle of which the Letter to the Ephesians speaks: “Draw strength in the Lord and in the strength of his power” ( Eph 6:10 ). It is to this same battle that the Book of Revelation refers, recalling before our eyes the image of St. Michael the Archangel (cf. Rev 12: 7). Pope Leo XIII was certainly well aware of this scene when, at the end of the last century, he introduced a special prayer to St. Michael throughout the Church : “Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil …” Even if today this prayer is no longer recited at the end of the Eucharistic celebration, I invite everyone not to forget it, but to recite it to obtain help in the battle against the forces of darkness and against the spirit of this world.

While the protection of life in the womb requires a multi-faceted and compassionate approach, we should not forget the spiritual battle that is at work and how Satan greatly delights in the destruction of human life.