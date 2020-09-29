“The Three-Personal God” explained by a C.S. Lewis doodle

Having trouble understanding the Trinity? Watch this video illustration based on the Christian apologist’s BBC radio talk
The creative minds at the C.S. Lewis Doodle YouTube channel have reproduced Lewis’ radio talks to the accompaniment of animated chalkboard illustrations. Whether you watch the videos while reading Mere Christianity or simply view them on their own, the C.S. Lewis Doodles help explain sometimes difficult theological points in an entertaining way — much as Lewis himself did in his radio broadcasts.
The most recent doodle is based on C.S. Lewis’ second talk from his fourth radio series, called “Beyond Personality: Or First Steps in the Doctrine of the Trinity,” recorded on February 29, 1944.
Watch the video below:
