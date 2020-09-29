Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Spirituality

Wish you knew more about angels?

ANGELS
MARJAN SMERKE | DRUŽINA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 29, 2020

On this feast of Michael, Rafael, and Gabriel, why not download this free ebook?

Did you know that angels can:

communicate truths without needing to transmit them verbally or expressly

— bring about an intense experience of interior joy and peace

intervene with the guardian angels of people we are wanting to relate better with

and so much, much more!

Aleteia has helped our readers learn a LOT about angels. Just check out some of our many articles at this page.

And take it with you by downloading our free ebook at this link.

Enjoy, and don’t forge to thank God for the gift of his angels!

Read more:
Pope: Spreading devotion to Archangel Michael a “work of mercy for body and soul”
Tags:
Angels
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    The young artist and athlete who continues to inspire even after …
  3. John Burger
    California forest fire spares Benedictine monastery
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
  5. John Burger
    Jim Caviezel to play Jesus again in sequel to ‘The Passion …
  6. Edifa
    Is exhaustion causing you to argue with your spouse? Jesus has …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.