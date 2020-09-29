Wish you knew more about angels?

On this feast of Michael, Rafael, and Gabriel, why not download this free ebook?
— communicate truths without needing to transmit them verbally or expressly
— bring about an intense experience of interior joy and peace
— intervene with the guardian angels of people we are wanting to relate better with
and so much, much more!
Aleteia has helped our readers learn a LOT about angels. Just check out some of our many articles at this page.
And take it with you by downloading our free ebook at this link.
Enjoy, and don’t forge to thank God for the gift of his angels!
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!