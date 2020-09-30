Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Lifestyle

8 Biblical names that may be popular for baby boys in 2021

LITTLE BABY,
Dirk.D.Theron | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Mathilde De Robien | Sep 30, 2020

These strong, historic names recall God’s goodness and promises.

Click here to launch the slideshow

As we enter the last few months of 2020, many people are commenting that this year feels like something from the Bible—the Apocalypse! While that comment is often made in jest, this jolt to our sense of security could mark the return of great biblical first names. When we look at names in the Bible, we might wonder who these people were, and their role in salvation history. So let’s take a look at some wonderful biblical names and the meanings behind them.

NIEMOWLAKLaunch the slideshow
DZIECKO I ZMĘCZENI RODZICE
Read more:
10 Biblical quotes for exhausted parents
Read more:
10 Beautiful biblical names to give your baby daughter
Tags:
Baby names
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    The young artist and athlete who continues to inspire even after …
  3. John Burger
    California forest fire spares Benedictine monastery
  4. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an angel and an archangel?
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
  6. John Burger
    Jim Caviezel to play Jesus again in sequel to ‘The Passion …
  7. Edifa
    Is exhaustion causing you to argue with your spouse? Jesus has …
  8. John Burger
    A California professor is the first to translate the Old …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.