One million children praying the rosary can change the world

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) once again invites parishes, nurseries, schools, and families to participate in the initiative “One Million Children Praying the Rosary” on Oct. 18 or 19. The focus of the prayer campaign is worldwide unity and peace. This year provides a special context, because never before has there been such a worldwide healthcare crisis and worldwide anxiety.

“A crisis in which the entire world has been and continues to be exposed to an invisible virus that has brought death to hundreds of thousands of people and devastating, and as yet unforeseeable, economic and social consequences.”

“Our world is no longer the same world, and what was taken for granted until now will no longer be so,” said Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, president of ACN International.

In a letter to children he said that in difficult situations it is especially important to work together and help one another. “But we must also not forget that the biggest help of all comes from God.”

That is why ACN again has issued the invitation to take part in the worldwide prayer initiative “A Million Children Praying the Rosary,” on Oct. 18—or, alternatively, to pray the rosary with children in schools or kindergartens on Monday Oct. 19 (since Oct. 18 falls on a Sunday this year).

Aid to the Church in Need

“Our materials for the prayer campaign are available in 23 languages, including, for example, Arabic and several African languages. Children from around 80 countries and on all continents will be participating, from Ghana to Syria to Papua New Guinea.”

“May this joint worldwide rosary prayer initiative fill us all with new courage and confidence in God‘s loving protection, which He wishes to bestow on us through His Holy Mother,” Father Martin Barta, the ecclesiastical assistant of ACN International said.

The children’s rosary campaign was initiated in 2005 in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

While several children were praying the rosary at a roadside shrine, some of the people present recalled that Saint Padre Pio had said: “When one million children pray the rosary, the world will change.”

The campaign quickly spread across the world. ACN has supported the campaign since 2008 and took over the organization of the entire global event two years ago.

The organization provides a free prayer leaflet for parishes, children’s groups, or families. It contains instructions on how to pray the rosary, child-friendly reflections on the mysteries of the rosary, and a child consecration to the Mother of God. Posters for the prayer campaign are also available as well coloring pages.

For more information and to order the materials, please click here.

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and is republished here with kind permission. To learn more about ACN’s mission visit www.churchinneed.org