Church

12 Of the most striking insights from Therese’s autobiography

Pascal Deloche / Godong
Maria Paola Daud and Katherine Ruddy | Oct 01, 2020

This saint of the “little way” had such a beautiful understanding of true kindness!

Thérèse Martin was born into a devout Catholic family and entered the Carmel (the name of a Carmelite monastery for women) in Lisieux, France, when she was 15 years old. She received the name “Thérèse of the Child Jesus;” she herself would later request that “and of the Holy Face” be added to her religious name.

Love for the Father, expressed in childlike simplicity and trust—combined with a deep understanding of the mystery of the Cross—formed the basis of her “Little Way.”

Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus and of the Holy Face died in her monastery on September 30, 1897, at the age of twenty-four. She was canonized in 1925 and declared a Doctor of the Church in 1997.

Launch the slideshow

 

