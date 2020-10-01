Aleteia
Lifestyle

8 Inspiring spiritual names for your family dog

dog
Helena Sushitskaya | Pixabay
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 01, 2020

As a loyal family member, your four-legged friend deserves a name that reflects your faith.

This month we celebrate the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. To honor the animal-loving saint, we wanted to pay special consideration to “man’s best friends” — our faithful dogs. They’ve been busy keeping us company more than ever during the pandemic — and many have become first time dog owners or brought a second dog home over the past six months.

It’s clear that dogs are a gift from God in our lives, and deserve a name that reflects their importance in our lives. So we’ve compiled a list of spiritual names that any dog would be honored to wear on their collar. Whether you’re lucky enough to be getting a new dog soon, or considering a nickname for your beloved pet, take a look at the slideshow. If you have a faithful furry friend with a spiritually-rich name, we’d love to hear about it in the comments!

BOY AND DOG
Video of boy and his dog captures pure goodness in the midst of a pandemic

 

 

 

 

