Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
News

Iraq features churches on new postage stamps

stamps
IVL | Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Oct 01, 2020

Eight historic houses of worship grace a new series from country’s postal service.

Iraq’s postal service has issues a series of postage stamps with images of Christian churches from around the country.

In a first for Iraq, historic churches of various Christian denominations are featured on the Muslim-majority country’s stamps. The series has eight different images by Iraqi artist Saad Ghazi.

“The administration of the Iraqi Postal Service had a first set of 4,000 copies of the entire philatelic series printed and distributed in post offices,” according to Fides, the information service of the Pontifical Mission Society.

“The choice of the National Postal Service to reproduce churches on postage stamps is combined with other gestures of attention reserved by the current Iraqi political leadership to indigenous Christian communities,” Fides reported. “On 10 August, on meeting the Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako and some of his collaborators, Iraqi President Mustafa al Kadhimi expressed the hope that Iraqi Christians who emigrated abroad during the jihadist occupation of the north of the country will soon return to homeland.”

“Iraq is the country of all Iraqis, and Christians are the country’s original children,” said Kadhimi, who guaranteed the support of government institutions to Christian families, so that they can “return to Iraq and give their contribution to its reconstruction.”

Tags:
Christians in the Middle EastIraq
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    The young artist and athlete who continues to inspire even after …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an angel and an archangel?
  4. John Burger
    California forest fire spares Benedictine monastery
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    3 Lessons from the life of St. Wenceslas that we need this fall
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Wish you knew more about angels?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.