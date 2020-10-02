Prayer to your Guardian Angel for good health while traveling

God has appointed to each of us a Guardian Angel, whose duty is to protect our spiritual and physical health. At the same time, our Guardian Angel will not impose themselves on our lives, but will

For this reason it is important to pray daily for the protection of our Guardian Angel, who will respond to our heartfelt prayers of trust and act according to God’s will.

Here is a prayer from My Prayer Book that focuses on our own spiritual and physical health while we are traveling, asking the special protection of our Guardian Angel.