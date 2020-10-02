Why you shouldn’t neglect the invisible world around you

Aleteia
Philip Kosloski | Oct 02, 2020

What you can see will pass away, but the invisible spiritual creatures will be with you for eternity.

How often do you realize that there is an entire world that surrounds you that you can’t see with your eyes? It’s easy to believe in the things that we see in front of us, but it is much more difficult to trust that there exist countless spiritual creatures everywhere we go.

Yet, as Christians, we are challenged to believe in this reality. God first revealed the existence of angels to the Hebrew people, and then Jesus himself confirmed it when he said, “See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I say to you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my heavenly Father” (Matthew 18:10).

One of the reasons why it is important to develop a relationship with these spiritual beings now is that we will spend eternity with them.

Pope Pius XII brought this to the attention of a group of pilgrims from the United States in 1958, encouraging them to have a devotion to their guardian angels.

October is a month that checks the vision for a moment, reminding one’s inner spirit that there is another world, a world invisible yet as real as the one you see and quite as close to you. Yesterday the Church has celebrated the feast of the Holy Angels. They are inhabitants of this invisible world, that is all around you.

So glorious, so pure, so wonderful they are, and yet they are given to be your fellow-wayfarers, charged to watch carefully over you, lest you fall away from Christ, their Lord. Not only they wish to defend you against dangers lurking along the way; they are also active at your side with a word of encouragement to your souls, as you strive to ascend higher and higher to closeness to God through Christ.

He then explains why a recognition of the spiritual world of angels is so important.

[A]waken and sharpen your realization of the invisible world about you — “for the things that are seen last for a moment, the things that are not seen are eternal” (2 Cor. 4, 18) — and to foster a certain familiar acquaintance with the Angels, who are so constant in their solicitude for your salvation and holiness. You will spend, God grant it, an eternity of joy with them; begin to know them now.

Take some time to evaluate your own thoughts on the spiritual world around us, and consider paying more attention to those guardians that God has entrusted to us. As Pope Pius XII said, “You will spend, God grant it, an eternity of joy with them; begin to know them now.”

