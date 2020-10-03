Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Spirituality

The basic values needed for solidarity

SOLIDARITY
lassedesignen | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 03, 2020

St. John Paul II laid out what he believed was necessary for solidarity and fraternal charity to be successful.

St. John Paul II was a true bridge-builder during his time as pope. He did all that he could to spread the Good News of the Gospel to every continent, and to people of every religion.

However, he also believed there were basic values that needed to exist for authentic human fraternity and solidarity to be established. He explained his thoughts in his message for the 22nd World Communications Day.

In order that the very existence of brotherhood and human solidarity may be made possible, and still more so that their Christian dimension may be more intensely developed, the elementary values which underlie them have to be given recognition. Permit me here to recall certain of these: respect for others, a willingness to dialogue, justice, healthy ethics in personal and community living, freedom, equality, peace in unity, promotion of the dignity of the human person, the capacity to share and to [discern] with others. Brotherhood and solidarity rise above all clannish and corporation spirit, all nationalism, all racism, every abuse of power, every individual fanaticism, be it cultural or religious.

John Paul II believed that these values must also be accompanied by an acknowledgment of the spiritual life, without which solidarity would not be possible.

In the midst of the ever more concentrated and active network of social communications spanning the world, the Church binds itself simply to keep on ceaselessly recalling, as “an expert in humanity,” the values which constitute the grandeur of the human being. But she is at the same time convinced that these cannot be assimilated and put into action in the concrete, if the spiritual life of the human being is forgotten. For Christians, the revelation of God in Christ is an illumination on man and woman, on humanity itself. Faith in the message of salvation constitutes the most deeply felt motivation for serving the human race. The gifts of the Spirit engage us in the service of others in a brotherly solidarity.

If we can keep these basic values in mind and allow ourselves to be motivated by the charity taught by Jesus Christ, then we can be better prepared to live as brothers and sisters.

Read more:
Pope to sign new encyclical in Assisi on October 3
HANDS IN
Read more:
Solidarity: Why we need it and how to get it

 

 

Tags:
Pope FrancisPope John Paul II
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an angel and an archangel?
  4. John Burger
    Still watching the Mass online? Here’s a missal for you
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Wish you knew more about angels?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Jerome dealt with his excessive anger
  8. Philip Kosloski
    John Paul II declared only one Doctor of the Church
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.