These 7 Catholic women share about infertility on Instagram so other women know they’re not alone

Facing infertility can feel very isolating, so it’s an enormous help to find other women in the same situation. Their stories bring needed solidarity and deep understanding.

Katie Wood, the author of Waiting with Mary: A Seven Sorrows Devotional for Catholic Women Facing Infertility, told Aleteia, “I spent a lot of time feeling very alone and ‘special’ in my cross, but really there are so many women out there carrying the same cross of infertility, and knowing that has helped pull me out of my grief. It’s a sisterhood I never wanted to be a part of, but I am so glad it’s there.”

These 7 Catholic women use Instagram to share information and support for others facing infertility. If you’re carrying this cross in your own life, you can turn to these wise women for the spiritual companionship you might be craving.

@thejoyfulleap

Katie Wood has faced both primary and secondary infertility. She shares spiritual reflections as well as practical, funny stories of daily life. Her devotional book will be the basis for a weekly online gathering for prayer and reflection for women facing infertility, starting October 6 (more details and registration information can be found here).

@findingphilothea

Claire Couche has been dealing with secondary infertility and polycystic ovarian syndrome for several years. She shares her story with candor and grace.

@melissagracetablada

Melissa Tablada is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and in the process of becoming a Creighton Fertility Care Practitioner. After struggling with infertility for a year and a half, she recently announced that she is expecting her first child.

Read more: Infertility for a Catholic woman is an invitation

@takingbacktheterms

Mary Bruno is a Creighton Fertility Care Practitioner and Catholic speaker. She and her husband have a daughter through adoption, and she shares about both infertility and adoption with a focus on Catholic teaching and trusting in God.

@emilystimpsonchapman

A prolific Catholic writer and gourmand (here’s her cookbook!), Emily Stimpson Chapman and her husband are parents to two young sons through adoption. Her Instagram posts offer profound and witty reflections on marriage, infertility, adoption, and the joys and trials of motherhood.

@catholicwifecatholiclife

Annie Deddens is a writer and producer, and works with her husband to operate Pray More Novenas. She shares on Instagram about faith, family, style, and living well, as well as her story facing infertility through eight years of marriage.

@warriorlifewellness

Malori Mayor, BSN, RN, tells the story of her journey through infertility and using NaProTechnology to conceive her son. She shares information about Natural Family Planning on her podcast, Restoring Fertility Naturally.