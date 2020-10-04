7 Lessons from the life of St. Francis of Assisi for modern men

Nearly 800 years after he died, we are still learning from one of the holiest men who ever lived.
Click here to launch the slideshow
On this feast of one of the most beloved and popular saints of all time, it’s incredible to consider how his witness still shines so brightly 800 years after he lived. Recalling his life is a potent reminder that each person is called to holiness. These 7 lessons from his life are especially relevant for men today.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!