Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Lifestyle

7 Lessons from the life of St. Francis of Assisi for modern men

web2-saint-francois-dassise-godong-vn105047a.jpg
© Fred de Noyelle I Godong
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Oct 04, 2020

Nearly 800 years after he died, we are still learning from one of the holiest men who ever lived.

Click here to launch the slideshow

On this feast of one of the most beloved and popular saints of all time, it’s incredible to consider how his witness still shines so brightly 800 years after he lived. Recalling his life is a potent reminder that each person is called to holiness. These 7 lessons from his life are especially relevant for men today.

Launch the slideshow
web2-saint-francois-dassise-godong-vn105047a.jpg
Read more:
These words of wisdom from St. Francis are startlingly relevant today
PEACEFUL WOMAN
Read more:
14 Wise words of advice for modern-day life from St. Francis of Assisi
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  3. Philip Kosloski
    John Paul II declared only one Doctor of the Church
  4. John Burger
    Still watching the Mass online? Here’s a missal for you
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Wish you knew more about angels?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Jerome dealt with his excessive anger
  8. Matthew Green
    The moving poem a repentant Italian playboy wrote for the son he …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.