Enrich your daily prayer life during isolation with Magnificat

Courtesy of Magnificat

As the world pandemic continues to leave church doors closed to the faithful, parishes across the U.S. are encouraging their communities to use personal missalettes for both liturgical and personal prayer.

Magnificat is a spiritual guidebook and devotional designed to help you develop your prayer life, deepen your spiritual life, develop a more profound love for Christ, and participate in the holy Mass with greater fervor. Meant for daily use and the formation of a personal prayer habit, Magnificat contains everything Catholics need to stay connected to their faith; from abbreviated morning and evening prayer to the official texts of the daily Catholic Mass.

Published in a convenient pocket-sized format, Magnificat also contains resources meant to help Catholics follow the faith models of the saints, study the teachings of the Church Fathers, and learn to contemplate and appreciate the inspiring artistic masterpieces of the Church, many of which are featured on the beautifully printed covers.

Magnificat is currently offering several Special Trial Subscriptions, including a three-month subscription to the print edition (with digital access included) for just $10, a six-month digital subscription for $5, and even a three-month subscription to their children’s edition, MagnifiKid (geared towards kids aged 6-12), for $5. These trial subscriptions are offered to anyone who wishes to deepen their Catholic faith in the United States, and are also available in Spanish.

Magnificat is an invaluable resource created by Catholics, for Catholics. Alongside all things liturgical, each issue includes a greeting and editorial from their editor-in-chief, Father Sebastian White, O.P., daily meditations the gospel, and even essays from monthly contributors such as Bishop Robert Barron, Father Richard Veras, Professor Anthony Esolen, author Heather King, and more.

Learn more about Magnificat and start your Special Trial Subscription here.