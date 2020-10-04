Aleteia
Church

Novena for Life: Day 1

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 04, 2020

Even the weakest … are masterpieces of God’s creation.

From October 4-12, during Respect Life Month, the Knights of Columbus invite all Catholics to join in prayer with Pope Francis for an end to abortion, euthanasia, and the many social ills that bring illness, broken families, unhappiness, and premature death, especially for the most vulnerable.

During each unique day of the novena, you can reflect on a quote selected from the teaching of Pope Francis on the sanctity of life, pray a decade of the rosary, and conclude with St. John Paul II’s prayer from Evangelium Vitae.

By reflecting on the teachings of Pope Francis and calling upon the help of Our Lady for 9 days, we can deepen our commitment to the Gospel of Life and support the most vulnerable through prayer. The prayers and reflection for the novena can be found here.

Day 1

“Even the weakest and most vulnerable, the sick, the old, the unborn and the poor, are masterpieces of God’s creation ….”

— Decade of the Rosary —

— Prayer —

O Mary, bright dawn of the new world, Mother of the living,
to you do we entrust the cause of life: Look down, O Mother,
upon the vast numbers
of babies not allowed to be born,
of the poor whose lives are made difficult, of men and women
who are victims of brutal violence,
of the elderly and the sick killed
by indifference or out of misguided mercy. Grant that all who believe in your Son may proclaim the Gospel of life
with honesty and love
to the people of our time.
Obtain for them the grace
to accept that Gospel
as a gift ever new,
the joy of celebrating it with gratitude throughout their lives
and the courage to bear witness to it resolutely, in order to build, together with all people of good will, the civilization of truth and love,
to the praise and glory of God,
the Creator and lover of life. Amen.

– St. John Paul II, Evangelium Vitae

