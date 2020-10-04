Novena for Life: Day 1

From October 4-12, during Respect Life Month, the Knights of Columbus invite all Catholics to join in prayer with Pope Francis for an end to abortion, euthanasia, and the many social ills that bring illness, broken families, unhappiness, and premature death, especially for the most vulnerable.

During each unique day of the novena, you can reflect on a quote selected from the teaching of Pope Francis on the sanctity of life, pray a decade of the rosary, and conclude with St. John Paul II’s prayer from Evangelium Vitae.

By reflecting on the teachings of Pope Francis and calling upon the help of Our Lady for 9 days, we can deepen our commitment to the Gospel of Life and support the most vulnerable through prayer. The prayers and reflection for the novena can be found here.

Day 1