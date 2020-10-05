Aleteia
Lifestyle

7 Biblical names for a baby girl in 2021

Elena Stepanova I Shutterstock
Mathilde De Robien | Oct 05, 2020

These timeless names have deep roots in Scripture.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Fall has begun, and many people are commenting that this year feels like something from the Bible—namely, the Apocalypse! While that comment is often made in jest, this jolt to our sense of security could mark the great return of biblical first names. When we look at names in the Bible, we might wonder who these people were, and their role in salvation history. So let’s take a look at some wonderful biblical names and the meanings behind them.

