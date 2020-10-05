Feeling alone or isolated? Pray this prayer by St. Faustina

Her words can be a comfort to anyone who is struggling with loneliness.
Whatever your situation may be, St. Faustina provides for us a powerful prayer from her Diary that speaks right to the heart. It reminds us that Jesus is there for us and is our friend when all other friends have left us.
Jesus, Friend of a lonely heart, You are my haven, You are my peace.
You are my salvation, You are my serenity in moments of struggle and amidst an ocean of doubts.
You are the bright ray that lights up the path of my life.
You are everything to a lonely soul.
You understand the soul even though it remains silent.
You know our weaknesses, and like a good physician, You comfort and heal, sparing us sufferings — expert that You are.
