Hear 450 isolated voices sing “Salve Regina” as one

One of the largest virtual choirs we’ve seen sings a prayer to the Blessed Mother to perfection.
The recording opens up with a solo female voice singing the opening verse, but quickly adds the tremendous choir into the mix. The chorus comes in softly, which is an impressive feat for so large a group. They maintain an impeccable vocal mix as they break off into harmonies, and their diction is also exceptional, which is quite difficult for 450 people who are not in the same room.
Just as entertaining, however, is the Catholic imagery spliced between shots of the chorus singing from behind their isolated windows. The video features members of religious orders and the laity of all ages taking part in Catholic ceremonies and prayer groups, which adds to the sweetness of the sacred music. As an added bonus, they included English subtitles for the Latin.
Canto Católico, which means “Catholic song,” is a charitable organization that seeks to spread the love of Catholic sacred music, a genre of music that was developed through the Church. They explain on their website that they have two goals: to educate Catholics about the traditional music of their faith, and to teach the faithful how to perform works of ministry.
Visit their YouTube page to hear more of their fine recordings.
