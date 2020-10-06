Aleteia
Lifestyle

5 Inspirational saints who advocated for peace

DOVES
Helena Mulkerns | UN Photo | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 06, 2020

If you’re after a little calm right now, turn to these holy men and women.

Click here to launch the slideshow

As 2020 enters it’s final quarter, many people are limping towards the finishing line feeling pretty drained. While the pandemic has had a huge impact on everyone’s lives, if you add to that the global political and social unrest, economic uncertainty, and the fact that many of the faithful have not even been able to get to church, it’s not surprising that people are desperate for a little peace of mind.

So to help you have peace of mind, and to try and restore a little more calm around the world, reach out to these saints for their intercession, since they, too, fought for peace.

