5 Inspirational saints who advocated for peace

As 2020 enters it’s final quarter, many people are limping towards the finishing line feeling pretty drained. While the pandemic has had a huge impact on everyone’s lives, if you add to that the global political and social unrest, economic uncertainty, and the fact that many of the faithful have not even been able to get to church,

So to help you have peace of mind, and to try and restore a little more calm around the world, reach out to these saints for their intercession, since they, too, fought for peace.