7 Ways to celebrate this fall with the saints

These past few weeks I’ve been so happy, and a huge part of it is how much less I’m sweating. It’s fall! The cooler mornings and perfectly-sunny-but-not-stifling days seem to be here to stay. This is a beautiful season in our Catholic faith as well, as we celebrate many wonderful saints in the next couple of months. So, I’m here today to humbly suggest that

Here are some ideas for the perfect fall activity and saint pairing combinations. If you can, find a friend or two to celebrate with!

Have a painting night in honor of St. Luke, whose feast day is October 18.

Luke is the patron saint of artists. So as you decorate canvases together with friends, sip on some autumnal cocktails, an Oktoberfest beer, or some hot cider.

Go to a play or read a play at home in honor of St. John Paul II, whose feast day is October 22.

John Paul II enjoyed acting as a young adult. You might still be able to find an outdoor play or a socially distanced indoor play to attend, even though they are harder to find with the colder weather coming on. If you would prefer a night in, check out a play St. John Paul II wrote himself. It is called The Jeweler’s Shop and is about marriage. It’s short and beautiful!

Find a way in your town to honor veterans on Veterans’ Day, which falls on the feast day (November 11) of St. Martin of Tours, patron saint of those in the military.

There may be a parade or breakfast you can take part in. Or if you can’t find or make it to anything, go to the closest cemetery and pray for the veterans buried there.

Experience a corn maze with friends in honor of St. Teresa of Avila, whose feast day October 15.

Theresa was called to reform her order, and had to get through a maze of opposition and setbacks at every turn to do God’s will. She succeeded. See if you can say the same about your maze experience.

Maria Sbytova | Shutterstock

Dedicate (or renew your dedication of) your family to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and share a baked treat (pumpkin muffin, anyone?) in honor of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, whose feast day is October 16.

Learn more about St. Margaret Mary, a French nun to whom Jesus revealed his Sacred Heart. Consider displaying an image of the Sacred Heart in your home, and pray this prayer (from the Catholic News Association) together:

Sacred heart of Jesus, we entrust our family to you. Look down upon us and reveal to us the treasures of love, goodness, and grace in your heart. Forgive our sins and fortify our weakness, that we may serve you faithfully as you deserve. These favors we ask for ourselves and for every family in our neighborhood and homeland. Heart of Jesus, pierced by a soldier’s lance on Calvary, be our refuge in life and our gateway to paradise.

Amen.

Then celebrate with an autumn treat!

Grab a pumpkin spice latte or a chai tea with a friend to celebrate St. Margaret of Scotland, whose feast day is November 16.

She was a princess and queen who brought Christ and virtuous living to court and those around her. If the weather is decent, try to sip your drink while walking or sitting outside. Margaret was no stranger to travel, as she moved from Hungary to England to Scotland in her lifetime.

New Africa | Shutterstock

Try to get to daily Mass on November 2, All Souls Day, or spend some extra time in prayer, offering that sacrifice for your loved ones who have died.

All Souls Day is a great day to share photos and stories of our deceased family members, our ancestors in faith.

And a final note: Learning about the lives of the saints always helps me stay focused and encouraged in my faith. Always look up the story of a saint’s life when you plan to celebrate them, as you’ll often be surprised by something new you learn about a saint, even if you’ve read his or her story before. Case in point: it was hard to finish writing this post as I kept learning new facts about the saints I included. I should have lit my pumpkin harvest candle while I was at it — writing about saints to the smell of pumpkin seems like a wonderful way to enjoy the season. Next time. Happy fall, and happy celebrating!