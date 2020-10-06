How the Rosary can have a positive impact on our daily life

While the Rosary is widely known for its meditative qualities, it can also bring about a positive effect on a person’s daily life.

First of all, when prayed with faith, the Rosary provides an opportunity to converse interiorly with Jesus and Mary.

Fr. John Procter explains this aspect of the Rosary in his book, The Rosary Guide for Priests and People.

When we say our Rosary in the spirit of faith we are in the presence of Jesus Christ, not touching the hem of His garment, not basking in the shadow of His Apostle, but speaking to Him, thinking of Him, listening to Him, learning from Him, loving Him, and being loved by Him in return. How can we commune with Our Lord, and with His Divine Mother, and not come from the audience, as Moses came from the mountain, reflecting the light of Heaven, if not upon our face, still upon our inmost soul? How think of Him and speak to Him, as we do in saying our beads, without becoming better and holier from the spiritual contact?

This first aspect of the Rosary is based on its ability to put us in the presence of Jesus and his Mother, which is always a positive experience. The more time we spend with Jesus and Mary, the more likely we will reflect their love in our daily life.

Connected to this first attribute of the Rosary, the second reason why it can have a positive influence upon us is because we will reflect on the mysteries of the Gospel while praying it.

If, in our thought, we soar above this valley, and stand upon the mountain top, whether of Bethlehem, Calvary, or Olivet, and breathe in the pure fresh air of heavenly mysteries, will not our breast dilate spiritually and our heart beat faster with supernatural emotions of faith, confidence, and love? The mind will be cleansed by the sublime truths as they filter through in heavenly streams; the heart will expand with tender love coming to our heart from the heart of Christ.

The Rosary is essentially a “biblical prayer” and by immersing ourselves into the Gospel, we can grow closer to Jesus and be inspired by the events of his life to be heroic in our own lives.

[F]aith, hope, and charity must grow in the spiritual life, if we are constantly in touch with the mysteries which inspire and beget them. If we are frequently in our Rosary, “looking upon Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our Faith,” the virtues of His life must be reflected upon our ways, as Peter’s shadow upon the sick, and we must rise to a higher level. We cannot think of the life and ways of Christ, in a simple, childlike spirit of faith, without becoming more Christ-like, more simple, more obedient, more patient, more forgiving, more “meek and humble of heart.”

As with all prayer, this can only take place if we pray the Rosary with faith and trust in God. If it is done out of necessity or routine, than its effect will be lessened. However, when matched with faith, the power of the Rosary can have a profound impact on our daily life.