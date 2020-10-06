US bishops call for nationwide Rosary on October 7

In “chaos of current events,” says Archbishop Gomez, we need to “keep getting closer to Mary.”
Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles reflected:
As believers, we need to see beyond the chaos of current events and seek to find the will of God in the present moment. For this, Mary holds the key because it is through her that Jesus Christ entered into human history. And he is still at work, shaping the world’s course and direction.
So, we need to keep getting closer to Mary, we need to enter more deeply into her way of seeing and her way of living. This is the secret of the saints. Everything that Mary does points us to her Son — to his commandments, to the mysteries of his life, to giving up our own will to follow him and share in his mission.
In every age, Mary’s maternal care is an expression of God’s providence, his plan of love for history and for every soul. And in the troubles of this present moment, we need to entrust ourselves even more to her care.
Archbishop Gomez noted that earlier in the year he led the bishops in reconsecrating the nation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
The Rosary for America on October 7 is another chance to call on Our Lady’s help for the country.
