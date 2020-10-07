Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Church

Pope reflects on extraordinary “Urbi et Orbi”: Says he was afraid of slipping on the stairs

VINCENZO PINTO | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/07/20

“I climbed the stairs praying. I prayed the entire time, and I went away praying. That’s how I lived that March 27th.”

The director of the Spanish edition of the periodical Il mio Papa, Carmen Magallón, interviewed Pope Francis in an article published Wednesday.

Vatican News summarized the extensive interview here. We share just one section, regarding the Holy Father’s prayer during the pandemic.

Magallón asked the pope about what was in his heart on March 27, in St. Peter’s Square, as he held the extraordinary Urbi et Orbi blessing.

Readers will recall that momentous night, in which the pope found a way to be present to the faithful, despite the lockdown as Italy endured the worst of its crisis.

Francis chose a unique act that only a pope can perform: the papal blessing “Urbi et Orbi,” which translates from Latin “to the city [of Rome] and to the world.”

It’s an act which no other bishop can perform, and which — in contrast to the Mass or other sacraments — can take place effectively through the media, for the good of the souls of the faithful.

The Vatican determined some decades ago that those who receive the pope’s “Urbi et Orbi” blessing through a live broadcast are eligible to receive its blessing, just as those physically present in St. Peter’s Square.

Read more:
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique

It seemed that God himself provided the backdrop for the event, as a gray and rainy night set the tone for the somber blessing.

Pope Francis told Magallón that at first he was afraid of slipping on the wet stairs of St. Peter’s Square. However, he continued, “my heart was with all the people of God who were suffering, with a humanity that had to endure this pandemic and, on the other hand, which had the courage to strive forward. I climbed the stairs praying. I prayed the entire time, and I went away praying. That’s how I lived that March 27th.”

POPE URBI ET ORBI
Vincenzo PINTO | AFP

The Holy Father sometimes walks with a quite notable limp as he suffers from sciatica, a condition usually caused by compression of a nerve in the back. Sciatica usually causes intense pain in the back and one leg, and already in the first year of his papacy, the pope spoke about it giving him trouble. “Sciatica is very painful, very painful! I don’t wish it on anyone!” he said, returning from the World Youth Day in Brazil.

POPE EASTER
Read more:
Full text of pope’s message before ‘urbi et orbi’ blessing
Read more:
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing

Magallón also spoke with the Holy Father about his ministry during this time of social distancing.

The pope said that the General Audiences without the faithful were particularly difficult for him. “It was like talking to ghosts,” he said. “I made up for many of these physical absences with telephone calls and letters. That helped me to take the pulse of how families and communities were living this.”

POPE ANGELUS
Read more:
Smiling Pope Francis rejoices to be with faithful again
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  3. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    10 Things to know about the pope’s newest encyclical letter …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Novena for Life: Day 1
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Lessons from Sts. Louis and Zélie Martin on raising kids
  7. J-P Mauro
    Hear 450 isolated voices sing “Salve Regina” as one
  8. Mathilde De Robien
    7 Biblical names for a baby girl in 2021
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.