Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Church

Rosary is contemplative prayer and weapon against evil, says pope

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 07, 2020

Francis says that we will increasingly see the Face of God by praying the Rosary.

“In her apparitions, Our Lady often exhorted the recitation of the rosary, especially in the face of looming threats to the world,” Pope Francis said October 7, feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, at the end of the general audience.

The Holy Father exhorted the faithful to pray the rosary, especially in his greetings to various language groups at the audience.

He noted her apparitions in his greeting to the Polish-speaking pilgrims, adding: “Even today, in this time of the pandemic, it is necessary to hold the rosary in our hands and pray for us, our loved ones and all people.”

Addressing Spanish-speaking pilgrims, the Holy Father prayed that through the intercession of Our Lady of the Rosary, the Lord might make “our life, in the midst of this time of the pandemic, a loving service to all our brothers and sisters, especially those who feel abandoned and unprotected.”

JOYFUL MYSTERY
Read more:
Finding in the Temple: When Mary herself teaches us what we need for the Rosary

A prayer of contemplation

Greeting the Arabic-speaking faithful, he invited them to pray the rosary and carry it in their hands or pockets. The rosary, he explained, is the most beautiful prayer that we can offer to the Virgin Mary. “It is a contemplation of the stages of the life of Jesus the Saviour with his Mother Mary and it is a weapon that protects us from evil and temptation.”

The Pope also spoke about the rosary as a “contemplative prayer,” saying that, in meditating on the mysteries of salvation, “the loving face of God Himself, whom we are called to contemplate in eternity, is increasingly revealed to us.”

Read more:
The Gospel and the Rosary: Keep them both close, urges pope

The feast of Our Lady of the Rosary is celebrated October 7, the anniversary of the decisive victory of the combined fleet of the Holy League of 1571 over the invading Ottoman navy at the Battle of Lepanto. Pope St. Pius V attributed the victory to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who was invoked on the day of the battle with the rosary.

PEOPLE PRAYING ROSARY
Read more:
Do you know the history of how the Rosary has conquered?
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  3. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    10 Things to know about the pope’s newest encyclical letter …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Novena for Life: Day 1
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Lessons from Sts. Louis and Zélie Martin on raising kids
  7. J-P Mauro
    Hear 450 isolated voices sing “Salve Regina” as one
  8. Mathilde De Robien
    7 Biblical names for a baby girl in 2021
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.