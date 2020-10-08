7 Essential manners during the election period

Click here to launch the slideshow

Elections are a time of uncertainty, hope, and sometimes disappointment.— and that can be pretty rough on households where not everybody is in political agreement. In fact, tempers can flare to the extent that close relationships can fall apart, sometimes permanently.

So if you happen to be someone who’s a little too “enthusiastic” in your political persuasions — or you bear the brunt of such passion — here are a few manners to help you navigate the final weeks before the US election with grace. (And perhaps make Thanksgiving a little more harmonious.)