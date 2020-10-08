Franciscan who stayed in war-torn Syria dies of COVID

A Franciscan priest who refused to leave the dangers of Syria at the height of its recent war died of COVID-19. Fr. Edoardo Tamer was 83.

The New York Times, which has been writing about prominent people who succumbed to the illness, reported this week that the priest died August 12.

Fr. Tamer was a Maronite Christian, born in 1937 in Sir El Danniyeh in northern Lebanon. He sensed a calling to the religious life from an early age.

“He was convinced that he was called from God to be a friar and specifically a Franciscan,” Fr. Firas Lutfi, the Franciscan regional minister for Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, told the Times. Fr. Tamer became a novice at the Friary of St. Catherine in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, in 1956. Nine years later he was ordained a priest in Jerusalem. He earned a license in theology at the University of Saint Joseph in Beirut.

Over the next four decades he served at schools, colleges and parishes in Harissa, Lebanon; Amman, Jordan; Latakia, Syria; Alexandria, Egypt; and Jericho, in the West Bank. He was assigned to the Monastery of St. Anthony of Padua in Aleppo, Syria, in 2007 and served as the superior and the director of the parish recreation center.