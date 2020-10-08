Aleteia
Prayer to St. Michael for protection against spiritual enemies

Philip Kosloski - published on 10/08/20

St. Michael is the archangel to turn to when struggling against the attacks of demonic spiritual forces.

St. Paul famously wrote in his letter to the Ephesians, “For our struggle is not with flesh and blood but with the principalities, with the powers, with the world rulers of this present darkness, with the evil spirits in the heavens” (Ephesians 6:12).

There exists a great battle for our soul, and we are right in the middle of it. Satan and all his minions are working tirelessly to bring us down and lead us away from God.

The good news is that Satan’s power can be defeated, and the angels are our protectors, especially St. Michael the Archangel.

Here is a prayer to St. Michael that asks for protection against all spiritual enemies.

Glorious St. Michael, prince of the heavenly hosts, who stands always ready to give assistance to the people of God; who fought with the dragon, the old serpent, and cast him out of heaven, and now valiantly defends the Church of God that the gates of hell may never prevail against her, I earnestly entreat you to assist me also, in the painful and dangerous conflict which I have to sustain against the same formidable foe.

Be with me, O mighty Prince! that I may courageously fight and wholly vanquish that proud spirit, whom you have by the divine power, so gloriously overthrown, and whom our powerful King, Jesus Christ, has, in our nature, so completely overcome; to the end that having triumphed over the enemy of my salvation, I may with you and the holy angels, praise the clemency of God who, having refused mercy to the rebellious angels after their fall, has granted repentance and forgiveness to fallen man.
Amen.

