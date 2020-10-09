Here’s how Mark Wahlberg is keeping school kids safe across the country during COVID

Dad of four Mark Wahlberg wanted to show his appreciation for educators by helping to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The super-fit actor’s fitness brand, Performance Inspired, got together with LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable face masks to schools in underprivileged areas across the United States. As Wahlberg shared with Men’s Health, “This is a great opportunity to partner with LifeToGo and help our students and educators across the country to stay healthy and safe so they can focus on education.”

After Wahlberg and the two companies got together with certain school districts, they identified the schools most in need in Boise, Chicago, Cincinnati, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis, Portland (Oregon), and San Antonio.

It’s not a surprising move from the actor who strives to live out his Catholic faith. Passionate about health and devoted to his family, showing appreciation to teachers and sending masks to schools in need seems the perfect fit. And as he says in the video below, “your efforts are much appreciated … stay safe … and you’re always in my thoughts and prayers.”