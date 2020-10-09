Prayer for peace during civil unrest

Ask God to bring peace to countries that are divided, where citizens are turning against each other.
This is not the world that God had intended. Our God desires peace in the world, united under his banner of love and mercy.
For those times when we are in the middle of civil unrest, here is a prayer from the Raccolta that implores God to bring his peace into our hearts and the world.
Ant. Give peace, O Lord, in our days; for there is none other to fight for us, but only you, our God.
V. Let peace be in your strength, O Lord,
R. And plenty in your strong places.
Let us pray.
O God, from whom proceed all holy desires, all right counsels and just works; grant unto us your servants that peace which the world cannot give, that our hearts may be devoted to your commands, and that, being delivered from fear, we may pass our time in peace under your protection. Through Christ our Lord. Amen
