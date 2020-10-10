Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Church

Beatification of Carlo Acutis is “good news,” says cardinal at homily in Assisi

CARLO ACUTIS, CIAŁO
Diocesi Assisi - Nocera Umbra - Gualdo Tadino
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/10/20

Born in 1991, Blessed Carlo is a millennial who has become a light for those who want to know Christ.

Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old Italian teenager who used his passion for computers to evangelize, was beatified October 10 in Assisi. The feast day of the new blessed is October 12, the anniversary of his death from leukemia in 2006.

Cardinal Agostino Vallini presided over the ceremony, reflecting that the beatification is “good news, a powerful proclamation that a youth of our times, someone like many of us, has been conquered by Christ and has become a radiant light for those who want to know him and follow his example.”

While few were allowed into the shrine, many others watched the beatification from screens set up in the plazas of Assisi.

Among those present were Carlo’s parents, who processed in with a relic of their son’s heart.

EUCHARISTIC MIRACLES
Read more:
The mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis says he was her little savior

Carlo was born in London on May 3, 1991, to Italian parents who moved the family to Milan when he was 3 months old. It was there that Carlo grew up, attending local schools and then a Jesuit high school. Devoted to Our Lady from a young age, Carlo made the effort to recite the Rosary daily and, after his first Communion at age 7, also strove to receive the Eucharist daily and to receive the sacrament of reconciliation weekly.

Cardinal Vallini reflected about Carlo’s example.

He showed that faith does not distance us from life, but rather deeply immerses us in it, indicating for us the concrete path to live the joy of the Gospel. It’s up to us to follow him, attracted by the fascinating experience of Blessed Carlo, so that our lives can shine with light and hope.

Read more:
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    10 Things to know about the pope’s newest encyclical letter …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  4. Edifa
    How to overcome perfectionism
  5. J-P Mauro
    Hear 450 isolated voices sing “Salve Regina” as one
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    US bishops call for nationwide Rosary on October 7
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Rosary provides a summary of the Christian faith
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.