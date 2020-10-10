Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Spirituality

Do you wish you could make a habit of the Rosary?

RÓŻANIEC
felipequeiroz | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/10/20

If you’re halfway through this Month of the Rosary and still holding back, we might have the solution.

You’ve heard that Sr. Lucia, who saw Our Lady at Fatima, says there is a “new efficacy” granted to the Rosary for our times.

The Most Holy Virgin in these last times in which we live has given new efficacy in the recitation of the Holy Rosary. She has given this efficacy to such an extent that there is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families … that cannot be solved by the Rosary.

There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary.

And you know that the popes have said over and over — and over — that the Rosary is a key to everything from family harmony to world peace.

POPE BENEDICT XVI
Read more:
7 Popes share their love of the Rosary

And that the saints have said the same …

DOMINIC
Read more:
9 Saints who loved praying the Rosary

You get that the Rosary is a true channel of contemplative prayer, a veritable summary of the Gospels, a way to triumph over the devil, and even has physiological benefits!

But the Rosary is still hard for you?

We might be able to help. Take a look at the many, MANY facets of the Rosary that we’ve considered at Aleteia. Click here and browse through the titles. Maybe that last little push is waiting for you in this month of the Rosary. Our Lady of the Rosary, pray for us!

Tags:
RosaryVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    10 Things to know about the pope’s newest encyclical letter …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  4. Edifa
    How to overcome perfectionism
  5. J-P Mauro
    Hear 450 isolated voices sing “Salve Regina” as one
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    US bishops call for nationwide Rosary on October 7
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Rosary provides a summary of the Christian faith
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.