Do you wish you could make a habit of the Rosary?

The Most Holy Virgin in these last times in which we live has given new efficacy in the recitation of the Holy Rosary. She has given this efficacy to such an extent that there is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families … that cannot be solved by the Rosary. There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary.

You’ve heard that Sr. Lucia, who saw Our Lady at Fatima, says there is a “new efficacy” granted to the Rosary for our times.

And you know that the popes have said over and over — and over — that the Rosary is a key to everything from family harmony to world peace.

Read more: 7 Popes share their love of the Rosary

And that the saints have said the same …

Read more: 9 Saints who loved praying the Rosary

You get that the Rosary is a true channel of contemplative prayer, a veritable summary of the Gospels, a way to triumph over the devil, and even has physiological benefits!

But the Rosary is still hard for you?

We might be able to help. Take a look at the many, MANY facets of the Rosary that we’ve considered at Aleteia. Click here and browse through the titles. Maybe that last little push is waiting for you in this month of the Rosary. Our Lady of the Rosary, pray for us!