Evaluate your spiritual life with these basic questions

Often one of the biggest obstacles to spiritual progress is our own pride. We fail to grow in holiness because we do not see any room for improvement.

We need to remind ourselves that Jesus Christ was the only one who was perfect, and all of us pale in comparison to him.

His example should spur us on to strive for greatness and not be satisfied with our imperfections.

One way to move forward in the spiritual life is to evaluate it. This requires blocking off a decent amount of time to look over your life and see what specific areas need improvement.

St. Francis de Sales, in his Introduction to the Devout Life, offers us a set of questions that we should ask ourselves when doing such an evaluation. These are meant to be springboards for further reflection, allowing us to look at ourselves in the proper light and then make concrete resolutions to improve our relationship with God.

