10 Reasons to be thankful for our Canadian neighbors

As Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving, here are a few things we should thank them for.
Click here to launch the slideshow
As Canada prepares to celebrate its Thanksgiving tomorrow, it’s the perfect occasion to think about what we love about the beautiful nation north of the USA. While its citizens are said to live in one of the happiest and safest countries in the world, there’s even more for them to smile about!
So take a look at the slideshow to see just a few of the many wonders we should be grateful to our Canadian friends for …
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!