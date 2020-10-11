How to think of Jesus Christ while doing ordinary things

Whether you are walking, sitting, standing, or hungry, you can keep Jesus always on your mind.
St. Francis Borgia, a Jesuit of the 16th century, wrote beautifully on this topic. He went through nearly every human activity and wrote brief reflections for them, showing how we can think of Jesus in every circumstance.
When standing – Represent to yourself our Savior and reflect on the manner in which He stood before His judges.
When walking – Think of Jesus Christ going to Samaria and Calvary.
When you are fatigued – Recollect how our Savior being fatigued on the road seated Himself on a stone to rest.
When you are hungry – Consider the hunger which Jesus suffered during the forty days He fasted in the desert.
When you are cold – Reflect on the cold which our Infant Savior endured in the Crib at Bethlehem when He willed to be born in the severest season of the year without fire and without other bed than the straw on which He was laid.
When you are thirsty – Think of the vinegar and gall with which He was presented on the cross when He said, “I thirst.”
These are simple meditations, but they remind us that Jesus lived as we do on earth, experiencing all human activities. In this way, every action of ours can be sanctified and made holy.
Throughout the day, pause what you are doing and think about Jesus. While he may not have had a computer, think about the work he did as a carpenter or how he studied the Torah at the synagogue.
Jesus’s presence is always with us, and our thoughts about him can become our prayer.
