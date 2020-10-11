Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Spirituality

How to think of Jesus Christ while doing ordinary things

RUSH
Jacob Lund | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski - published on 10/11/20

Whether you are walking, sitting, standing, or hungry, you can keep Jesus always on your mind.

Click here to launch the slideshow

One way to “pray without ceasing,” is to simply think about Jesus throughout the day. Prayer doesn’t always have to be a request; sometimes, prayer can consist of raising our minds and hearts to God during the ordinary events we experience.

St. Francis Borgia, a Jesuit of the 16th century, wrote beautifully on this topic. He went through nearly every human activity and wrote brief reflections for them, showing how we can think of Jesus in every circumstance.

When standing – Represent to yourself our Savior and reflect on the manner in which He stood before His judges.

When walking – Think of Jesus Christ going to Samaria and Calvary.

When you are fatigued – Recollect how our Savior being fatigued on the road seated Himself on a stone to rest.

When you are hungry – Consider the hunger which Jesus suffered during the forty days He fasted in the desert.

When you are cold – Reflect on the cold which our Infant Savior endured in the Crib at Bethlehem when He willed to be born in the severest season of the year without fire and without other bed than the straw on which He was laid.

When you are thirsty – Think of the vinegar and gall with which He was presented on the cross when He said, “I thirst.”

These are simple meditations, but they remind us that Jesus lived as we do on earth, experiencing all human activities. In this way, every action of ours can be sanctified and made holy.

Throughout the day, pause what you are doing and think about Jesus. While he may not have had a computer, think about the work he did as a carpenter or how he studied the Torah at the synagogue.

Jesus’s presence is always with us, and our thoughts about him can become our prayer.

10 Photos that capture the ordinary life of the saints
ELISABETH OF THE TRINITYLaunch the slideshow
Tags:
Jesus ChristSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Edifa
    How attentive are you to God’s Word? Take this quick test!
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  5. Edifa
    How to overcome perfectionism
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Rosary provides a summary of the Christian faith
  7. Matt Paolelli
    St. Paul’s guide to using social media
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    US bishops call for nationwide Rosary on October 7
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.