Passengers at Chicago airport spontaneously join in praise song while awaiting their flight

Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/12/20

Led by pastor Troy Thomas Sr., these strangers broke out in “This Little Light of Mine” and “Amazing Grace.”

These are not easy days. In the time of coronavirus, and a contentious election season, it is easy to see others as “the enemy.” But the reality is, there are still plenty of people out there who understand that peace, unity, kindness and joy are what we all crave and need. And what better way to create that among strangers than a little bit of faith-filled music?

Recently, when some passengers at Midway International Airport in Chicago were waiting for their flight, a pastor from Louisiana, Troy Thomas Sr., took the opportunity to make the most of this time by leading the group in song and prayer. From behind their masks, the “band of brothers” sang an uplifting rendition of This Little Light of Mine led by the enthusiastic pastor. There are also videos posted of the group singing a beautiful version of Amazing Grace.

You can see a lot of people singing along, appreciating the joyful spirit of the moment. There is never a moment of the day when we can’t invite God into our lives and bring hope and joy to others.

