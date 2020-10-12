Pope says Blessed Carlo Acutis shows youth where to find happiness

Click here to launch the slideshow

Pope Francis on October 11 noted the beatification of the previous day in Assisi, in which the Church for the first time raised a member of the “millennial” generation to the altars.

Carlo Acutis, who was born in 1991 and died in 2006, was beatified in Assisi, where he requested to be buried.

Read more: Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification

Pope Francis noted the testimony of the youth after he had led the faithful in praying the midday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square.

Yesterday, in Assisi, Carlo Acutis was beatified — a 15-year-old boy in love with the Eucharist. He did not settle down into a comfortable stagnancy, but rather understood the needs of his times, because in the weakest, he saw the face of Christ. His witness shows to young people of today that true happiness is found by putting God first, and serving Him in our brothers, especially in the littlest ones. A round of applause for the new Blessed!

10 Inspiring quotes from Blessed Carlo Acutis: