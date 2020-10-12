Aleteia
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
The longest lasting marriage in the world
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Pope says Blessed Carlo Acutis shows youth where to find happiness

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/12/20

First millennial to be beatified was “in love with the Eucharist,” says pope

Pope Francis on October 11 noted the beatification of the previous day in Assisi, in which the Church for the first time raised a member of the “millennial” generation to the altars.

Carlo Acutis, who was born in 1991 and died in 2006, was beatified in Assisi, where he requested to be buried.

Pope Francis noted the testimony of the youth after he had led the faithful in praying the midday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square.

Yesterday, in Assisi, Carlo Acutis was beatified — a 15-year-old boy in love with the Eucharist. He did not settle down into a comfortable stagnancy, but rather understood the needs of his times, because in the weakest, he saw the face of Christ.

His witness shows to young people of today that true happiness is found by putting God first, and serving Him in our brothers, especially in the littlest ones. A round of applause for the new Blessed!

Beatification of Carlo Acutis is "good news," says cardinal at homily in Assisi

 

 

 

