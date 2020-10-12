Pope says Blessed Carlo Acutis shows youth where to find happiness

First millennial to be beatified was “in love with the Eucharist,” says pope
Carlo Acutis, who was born in 1991 and died in 2006, was beatified in Assisi, where he requested to be buried.
Pope Francis noted the testimony of the youth after he had led the faithful in praying the midday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square.
Yesterday, in Assisi, Carlo Acutis was beatified — a 15-year-old boy in love with the Eucharist. He did not settle down into a comfortable stagnancy, but rather understood the needs of his times, because in the weakest, he saw the face of Christ.
His witness shows to young people of today that true happiness is found by putting God first, and serving Him in our brothers, especially in the littlest ones. A round of applause for the new Blessed!
