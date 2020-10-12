Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
News

Six members of the pope’s Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19

SWISS GUARD
Shutterstock | R-R
Share
Print
I.Media for Aleteia - published on 10/12/20

The entire Guard will be confined to their quarter of Vatican City.

Six members of the Swiss Guard, the elite military and honor guard assigned to protect the pope, have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, Swiss media outlet RTS announced on October 12, 2020.

The entire Guard will be consigned to their quarter of Vatican City. Family visits and leaves will be suspended. Also according to the Swiss media, the protectors of the pope will only have the right to leave their barracks to fulfill their duties at the gates of the Vatican.

The Guard had until now not suffered any cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. Questioned the day before their swearing-in which was held on October 4, two young guards had confided to I.MEDIA that their Corps had, since the start of the crisis, redoubled their vigilance, especially when they had to meet Pope Francis. “We thoroughly disinfect our hands before greeting him,” they explained, for example.

It is impossible to say that the coronavirus contamination of the soldiers of the Guard occurred during the swearing-in ceremony. It took place under exceptional conditions. Traditionally bringing together more than 2,000 people – families and friends – around the young recruits, this year’s ceremony was held in small groups. Only 220 people were allowed at the ceremony.

Tags:
CoronavirusPope FrancisVatican
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Beatification of Carlo Acutis is “good news,” says …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  4. Edifa
    How attentive are you to God’s Word? Take this quick test!
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. Matt Paolelli
    St. Paul’s guide to using social media
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    The mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis says he was her little …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.