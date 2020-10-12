Tauren Wells’ “Known” sounds even better with an orchestra

We know about Tauren Wells’ incredibly popular song “Known,” from his 2018 album Hills and Valleys, but somehow this tremendous performance at the 2018 Dove Awards got past us.

The performance is marked by the addition of a small orchestra, which really fills out the sound of the tune, originally written for just voice and guitar. The added instrumentation bolsters Wells’ incredibly smooth and effortless tenor. His talent as a songwriter earned him four Dove Awards after he got off stage.

In an interview on the radio show Get Up Mornings, Wells spoke of the song and what it means to him. He commented: