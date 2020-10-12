Tauren Wells’ “Known” sounds even better with an orchestra

Wells put on a performance worthy of the four Dove awards he won later that night.
The performance is marked by the addition of a small orchestra, which really fills out the sound of the tune, originally written for just voice and guitar. The added instrumentation bolsters Wells’ incredibly smooth and effortless tenor. His talent as a songwriter earned him four Dove Awards after he got off stage.
In an interview on the radio show Get Up Mornings, Wells spoke of the song and what it means to him. He commented:
“The song ‘Known’ to me, God has really used it to deal with me about image. It’s so easy as an artist to get caught up in the image and what it is you’re projecting, even in everyday life … What I’ve learned with this song is that I don’t have to project a certain image because Jesus didn’t die for my image, He died for who I really am. I am deeply known and loved by Him and He’s got all the info on me, but He doesn’t love me any less.”
