Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Lifestyle

8 Ways to deal with the fact that your days of having babies are over

CONTEMPLATE
Dejan Stanic Micko | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/13/20

Many women struggle with this transition, so here are a few helpful tips.

Click here to launch the slideshow

After four kids you might think that I’d had my fair dose of pregnancies, childbirth, and sleepless nights. And while it’s true that going through all that again would put me in a tailspin at my age, the fact that I know it can’t happen now leaves me feeling a little bit sad.

Like many other women who’ve packed up and passed on all of their maternity clothes and baby essentials, there’s a huge difference in thinking your baby days may be over, and knowing you won’t have any more children. The fact that you’ll never have a newborn again, or that you’ll never nurse a tiny bundle (although, of course, for some moms that’s still not always easy or possible), or you’ll never go through those baby firsts ever again. is hard for many of us.

So to help take the next steps of your life with grace and joy, here are a few things to consider:

SIBLINGSLaunch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newborn Baby
Read more:
Am I being greedy for wanting a 5th baby?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Motherhood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Beatification of Carlo Acutis is “good news,” says …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  4. Edifa
    How attentive are you to God’s Word? Take this quick test!
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why having sacred art in your home changes the way you live
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    The mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis says he was her little …
  8. Matt Paolelli
    St. Paul’s guide to using social media
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.