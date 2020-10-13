Prayer to protect priests from the devil’s snares

Priests are constantly under spiritual attack. Their ministry serving the People of God is something the devil hates, and he lays out every conceivable trap to trip them up, luring them into the darkness.

If a priest is not supported by his own prayer life, or the prayers of his flock, he will fall from grace, greatly damaging the faith of many people.

Here is a prayer by St. Faustina that intercedes on their behalf, asking God to protect priests from the snares of the devil.