Take this free online class from Yale on the history of Christianity

The course covers the story of the Church from its persecution under the Roman Empire to its global expansion with the Jesuits.
One such course that has caught our eye is “A Journey through Western Christianity: From Persecuted Faith to Global Religion (200-1650). Offered by Yale University through the Coursera website, the 11-week course surveys the history of the Church from its early persecution under the Roman Empire to its global expansion in the early modern era. One caveat: this is not Church history taught by the Church, but is meant for a broader audience.
Taught by Bruce Gordon, Titus Street Professor of Ecclesiastical History at the Yale Divinity School, the class, made up of video lectures, readings and quizzes, takes about 46 hours to complete. Deadlines are flexible and can be adjusted to work with the student’s schedule.
Here’s an outline of the course, taken from the syllabus:
Week 1: Introduction: From Persecution to Empire
Week 2: Augustine and the North African Church
Week 3: Monastic Lives: Desert Fathers to Celtic Christianity
Week 4: Reformers and Crusaders
Week 5: Learning and Light
Week 6: Three Religions: Christians, Jews & Muslims in Medieval Spain
Week 7: Medieval Devotion
Week 8: Luther’s Reformation
Week 9: Fragmenting Reformation
Week 10: Catholic Reform
Week 11: Jesuits and Missions
To register for the free course visit the Coursera website here.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!