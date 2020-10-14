Why you should focus on the “daily” cross

Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil. (Matthew 6:34)

Jesus reminded his followers again and again that they should focus on “today,” instead of worrying about tomorrow.

He even said this in regards to the cross, or the suffering that we may endure in following Jesus Christ.

If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me. (Luke 9:23)

Note that Jesus did not say take up your cross “weekly” or “monthly,” but “daily.” This is important, as it focuses our attention on today.

Too often we dwell upon what could happen tomorrow, next week, or even next year. Yet, we can not control any of that. The only thing we can control is our reaction in the present moment.

Fr. Xavier Lasance offers this short poem in his book With God that we should consider and meditate on, focusing our energy on carrying the cross of today. By doing so, we will have much less anxiety and will be able to accomplish more than we could imagine.

Charge not thyself with the weight of a year,

Child of the Master, faithful and dear;

Choose not the cross for the coming week,

For that is more than He bids thee seek. Bend not thine arms for to-morrow’s load;

Thou may’st leave that to thy gracious God.

Daily only He said to thee,

Take up thy cross and follow Me.

