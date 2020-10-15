7 “Unsung heroes” during the pandemic honored by Queen Elizabeth II

Click here to launch the slideshow

Every year the British sovereign honors those who’ve gone above and beyond for their country. Normally the list of the prestigious honors contains a myriad of famous famous faces from the entertainment and sporting industries, and often those working tirelessly for charitable organizations.

This year, however, the list of recipients was a little different. It contained regular people who made incredible efforts for others during the pandemic — similar to the 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who was knighted in July for raising over $40 million for the NHS (National Health Service) after walking around his garden 100 times. Now the Queen wants to acknowledge the unusual work of other individuals who made life more bearable for others over these past six months.

To meet some of the men and women, featured by the BBC, who now have a few extra letters to add to their names, take a look at the slideshow. You’ll notice that all of them have one thing in common: selflessly thinking of others. (If you’d like to learn more about the Queen’s honor system click here):