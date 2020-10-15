Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Inspiring Stories

7 “Unsung heroes” during the pandemic honored by Queen Elizabeth II

DABIRUL ISLAM CHOUDHURY
Isabel Infantes | ANADOLU AGENCY | | AFP
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/15/20

These ordinary men and women are being rewarded for their extraordinary selflessness and compassion.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Every year the British sovereign honors those who’ve gone above and beyond for their country. Normally the list of the prestigious honors contains a myriad of famous famous faces from the entertainment and sporting industries, and often those working tirelessly for charitable organizations.

This year, however, the list of recipients was a little different. It contained regular people who made incredible efforts for others during the pandemic — similar to the 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who was knighted in July for raising over $40 million for the NHS (National Health Service) after walking around his garden 100 times. Now the Queen wants to acknowledge the unusual work of other individuals who made life more bearable for others over these past six months.

To meet some of the men and women, featured by the BBC, who now have a few extra letters to add to their names, take a look at the slideshow. You’ll notice that all of them have one thing in common: selflessly thinking of others. (If you’d like to learn more about the Queen’s honor system click here):

GEOFF NORRISLaunch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mickey Nelson
Read more:
Meet the 99-year-old war veteran walking 100 miles to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19

 

Tags:
CharityRoyals
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Beatification of Carlo Acutis is “good news,” says …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Did you know the 1st apparition of the Blessed Mother was an act …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why having sacred art in your home changes the way you live
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    The mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis says he was her little …
  8. Tom Hoopes
    I was guilty of this great sin and never confessed it
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.